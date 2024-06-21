Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Raises Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 136.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,652 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up about 3.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $10,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

HDV traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $108.16. The company had a trading volume of 342,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,302. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $106.11. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.46 and a one year high of $111.72.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.