Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,116,000. WEC Energy Group comprises 2.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 16.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of WEC stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,272. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

