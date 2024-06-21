Keurig Dr Pepper Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 16,371 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 283% compared to the typical volume of 4,277 call options.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,487,000 after buying an additional 12,259,471 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $317,979,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after buying an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $34.36. 4,316,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,287,384. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.