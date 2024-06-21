KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $66.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd.

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other KB Home news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468 in the last three months. 4.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in KB Home by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,854 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $1,588,000. Invst LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $824,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $13,047,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $1,078,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KBH opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. KB Home has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.91.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

