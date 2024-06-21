Katapult Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 21,767 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

Institutional Trading of Katapult

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Katapult stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned 8.07% of Katapult worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Katapult Price Performance

NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.82. Katapult has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.77.

About Katapult

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

