KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KALV

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

Insider Activity at KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $472.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $16.88.

In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 21,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $258,237.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 216,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,544,711.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin L. Palleiko sold 7,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $86,071.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 224,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,026.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,512 shares of company stock worth $439,424 over the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 3,622,294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,373,000 after purchasing an additional 383,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,808 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.