JZR Gold (CVE:JZR) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of JZR Gold Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Free Report) dropped 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 37,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

JZR Gold Stock Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.12.

About JZR Gold

JZR Gold Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Vila Nova gold development project located in Amapa, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Jazz Resources Inc and changed its name to JZR Gold Inc in October 2022.

