JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for RS Group (LON:RS1)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a GBX 780 ($9.91) price objective on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on RS Group from GBX 925 ($11.75) to GBX 900 ($11.44) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of RS Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from RS Group’s previous dividend of $8.30. RS Group’s payout ratio is 5,641.03%.
In related news, insider Kate Ringrose bought 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,900.62 ($25,286.68). In related news, insider Simon Pryce bought 6,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 740 ($9.40) per share, for a total transaction of £45,243.60 ($57,488.69). Also, insider Kate Ringrose bought 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £19,900.62 ($25,286.68). 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.
RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
