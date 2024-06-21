John David Wright Sells 5,578 Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 5,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.31, for a total value of C$24,041.18.

John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 19th, John David Wright sold 7,100 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.49, for a total transaction of C$31,905.98.

On Monday, June 17th, John David Wright sold 6,900 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.46, for a total transaction of C$30,758.82.

On Friday, June 14th, John David Wright sold 2,200 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$9,901.98.

On Wednesday, June 12th, John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total value of C$47,960.00.

On Monday, June 10th, John David Wright sold 8,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.81, for a total transaction of C$38,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.78, for a total value of C$47,800.00.

On Tuesday, March 26th, John David Wright sold 60,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total value of C$245,298.00.

Shares of CVE ALV traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 26,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,478. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.02. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$3.81 and a twelve month high of C$10.82. The firm has a market cap of C$159.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy ( CVE:ALV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 49.15%. The business had revenue of C$15.84 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alvopetro Energy Ltd. will post 1.3274559 EPS for the current year.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

