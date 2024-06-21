Johanne Choinière Sells 2,811 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total transaction of C$343,051.07.

TSE DOL traded up C$1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$124.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,317,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,212. Dollarama Inc. has a 1 year low of C$84.19 and a 1 year high of C$129.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$120.36 and its 200-day moving average price is C$107.61.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC raised their target price on Dollarama from C$115.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.80.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

