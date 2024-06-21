JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Outperform” Rating for CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CSGP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.46.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $73.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $100.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a PEG ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.83.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 303,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,099,448.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 125.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $35,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 5,571.4% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

