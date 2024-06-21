Jennifer (Jenny) Seabrook Purchases 16,224 Shares of Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Stock

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Seabrook acquired 16,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.12 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of A$66,761.76 ($44,213.09).
Deterra Royalties Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 210.68, a current ratio of 153.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
About Deterra Royalties
