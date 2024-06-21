Jennifer (Jenny) Seabrook Purchases 16,224 Shares of Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Stock

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Free Report) insider Jennifer (Jenny) Seabrook acquired 16,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$4.12 ($2.73) per share, with a total value of A$66,761.76 ($44,213.09).

Deterra Royalties Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 210.68, a current ratio of 153.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Deterra Royalties alerts:

About Deterra Royalties

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

Receive News & Ratings for Deterra Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deterra Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.