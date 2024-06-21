IX Acquisition (NASDAQ:IXAQU) Trading Up 6.2%

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
IX Acquisition Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54.
IX Acquisition Company Profile
IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on companies in the technology, media and telecommunications, and information and communication technology industries.
