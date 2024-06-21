Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.89 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous Variable dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,992,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,322,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908,536 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 33,040,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720,091 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,221,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,699,000 after purchasing an additional 76,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,262,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539,737 shares in the last quarter.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

