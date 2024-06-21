Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Itaú Unibanco Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.89 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,992,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,409 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 52,322,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,908,536 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 191.9% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 33,040,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,720,091 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 23,221,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,699,000 after purchasing an additional 76,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 460.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,262,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539,737 shares in the last quarter.
About Itaú Unibanco
Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.
