iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Lessened by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $29,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $364.80. The company had a trading volume of 897,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,177. The company has a market capitalization of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $340.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.05. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $256.01 and a 12-month high of $368.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

