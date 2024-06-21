iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,766,060,000 after buying an additional 1,144,829 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,198,373,000 after acquiring an additional 585,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,010 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,938,000 after purchasing an additional 517,538 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $640,916,000 after purchasing an additional 277,085 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,683,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,960. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.