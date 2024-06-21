iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $25,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.13. 3,079,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.85. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

