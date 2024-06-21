iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lessened its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5,678.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $641,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,773. The company has a market capitalization of $412.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $29.01 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.83.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.