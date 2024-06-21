iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 57.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 26,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 3,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 242,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 143,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 37,162 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HYG traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $77.39. The stock had a trading volume of 26,858,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,287,172. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $78.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.05.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

