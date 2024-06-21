iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc

Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc reduced its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Shotwell Rutter Baer Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,036,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of ESGD stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.48. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $82.40.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $1.4567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

