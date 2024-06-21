iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Holdings Raised by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $32,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,007,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,624 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,676,000 after purchasing an additional 440,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $97.76. 4,714,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,358,059. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.58 and a twelve month high of $99.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.36.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

