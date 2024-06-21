iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.25. 3,816,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,861,418. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $76.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

