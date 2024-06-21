iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,083,439,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $548.31. 997,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,347,566. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $524.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.84. The firm has a market cap of $473.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

