iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,216 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 11.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $159,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,128,876,000. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,439,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $546.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 309,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,788. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $551.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $524.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $505.84. The stock has a market cap of $471.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

