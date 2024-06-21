iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 475,812 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 702,451 shares.The stock last traded at $65.14 and had previously closed at $65.77.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05.

Get iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2,953.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,142,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,846 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $69,401,000. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 606,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,841,000 after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 497,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 158,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,353 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.