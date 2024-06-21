iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) is Lantz Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Lantz Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $10,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 13,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $108.15. The stock had a trading volume of 191,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,927. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $111.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.13.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.