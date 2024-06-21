iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,895 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. American Trust boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,410,000 after buying an additional 875,601 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,304,000 after acquiring an additional 715,487 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,154,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,527,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $57.94. 1,068,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,331. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.81. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

