iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Shares Acquired by Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC

Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $625,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $8,104,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,751,000. Finally, Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,499,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,580. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75.

