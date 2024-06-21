Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 566,402 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 1,071,566 shares.The stock last traded at $25.03 and had previously closed at $25.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IRDM. BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on IRDM

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 119.62 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.84 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 3.20%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Iridium Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Iridium Communications by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.