IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Shares Gap Up to $26.67

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.67, but opened at $27.42. IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF shares last traded at $26.48, with a volume of 33,246 shares.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $583.66 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,963,000.

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

