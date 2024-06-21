Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Invitae Stock Performance

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106,804.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitae

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 698.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 792,091 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 404.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 94.2% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 157,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 76,639 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invitae by 14.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 600,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 74,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 1,799.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 70,037 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

