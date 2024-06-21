Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $478.67 and last traded at $480.59. Approximately 9,947,465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 41,264,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.47.

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

