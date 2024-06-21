Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Weitzel Financial Services Inc.

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.0% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Cedrus LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $480.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,675,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,357,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $448.65 and its 200 day moving average is $432.54. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

