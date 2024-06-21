Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Stake Lifted by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 33.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,062 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCV. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,463.2% during the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 113.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,521 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCV stock remained flat at $16.11 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,716. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.0674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

