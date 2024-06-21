Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 3,237.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 628,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 609,643 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.9% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSJP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000.

NASDAQ:BSJP remained flat at $23.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 408,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,130. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $23.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.1099 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

