Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Bought by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.26% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after purchasing an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after purchasing an additional 297,816 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,239,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 302,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP remained flat at $20.52 during trading hours on Friday. 802,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,320. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

