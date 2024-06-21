Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,382,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,823,000 after acquiring an additional 877,779 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,642,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,301,000 after acquiring an additional 349,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,454,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 826,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,781,000 after acquiring an additional 32,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 793,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 53,794 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSJO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. 74,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,588. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average is $22.72.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1155 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

