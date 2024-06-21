Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,907 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,813 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. 36,731,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,892,965. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.06. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

