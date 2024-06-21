Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Insight Enterprises from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $203.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $212.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.42.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Joyce A. Mullen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $2,010,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,205,471.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 462,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,169,833. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,149,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,700,000 after buying an additional 467,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $58,687,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,398,000 after buying an additional 321,780 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $56,128,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 712,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,194,000 after buying an additional 247,049 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

