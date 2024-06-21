Insider Selling: Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Sells 5,500,000 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $86,130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,444,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,893,400.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $15.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.86. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 137,633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WRBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

