Insider Selling: The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) COO Sells 6,836 Shares of Stock

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) COO Jonathan Burth sold 6,836 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $205,353.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,168 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,820,126.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Burth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Jonathan Burth sold 2,845 shares of Vita Coco stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $85,549.15.

Vita Coco Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $28.58 on Friday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Vita Coco had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vita Coco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 1,289.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vita Coco by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Featured Stories

