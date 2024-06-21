Insider Selling: RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) CEO Sells $647,280.00 in Stock

RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) CEO James Francis Kessler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $647,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,319,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

RB Global Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of RBA opened at $78.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.15. RB Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $81.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. Analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,029,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,543,000 after acquiring an additional 120,469 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1,177.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 40,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.