Insider Selling: Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) CAO Sells $45,919.63 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) CAO Nicholas Rost sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.73, for a total transaction of $45,919.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Paylocity Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $135.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.58 and its 200-day moving average is $161.15. Paylocity Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $132.61 and a twelve month high of $230.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $401.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,654,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Paylocity by 195.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Paylocity by 274.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 47,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth $1,938,000. Institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PCTY. TD Cowen cut their target price on Paylocity from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.71.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

