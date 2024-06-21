Insider Selling: Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) EVP Sells $1,752,421.40 in Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,262.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE OXM opened at $100.32 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.33 and a fifty-two week high of $113.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Oxford Industries by 717.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 373,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,938,000 after acquiring an additional 328,140 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,682,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Oxford Industries by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 371,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,719,000 after buying an additional 57,117 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Oxford Industries by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 169,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,962,000 after buying an additional 43,855 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.