Insider Selling: Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Insider Sells $77,819.76 in Stock

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Gary Weitman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Gary Weitman sold 528 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $84,480.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Gary Weitman sold 432 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,329.76.

Shares of NXST opened at $155.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.81 and a 200-day moving average of $163.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.30 and a 52 week high of $187.32.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 632.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 350.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

