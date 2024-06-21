Insider Selling: Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Insider Sells $189,643.05 in Stock

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $189,643.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,412.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

MTX opened at $83.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.31. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.61 and a 52-week high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.85 and its 200-day moving average is $73.34.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the third quarter worth $58,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1,266.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

