Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CFO Sells $247,113.50 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 7,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $247,113.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,859,315.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Lundstrom also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Paul Lundstrom sold 29,041 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $933,087.33.

On Monday, June 10th, Paul Lundstrom sold 200,000 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $6,492,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 4th, Paul Lundstrom sold 13,725 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $446,474.25.

On Thursday, May 9th, Paul Lundstrom sold 35,733 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.45.

Flex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 3.58%. As a group, analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Flex by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 19,168,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201,162 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 290.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Flex by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 55,910 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Flex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 279,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $2,399,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLEX. StockNews.com upgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

