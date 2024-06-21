Insider Selling: Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells $39,907.50 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $39,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,563. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Wendler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 4th, Daniel Wendler sold 1,670 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $54,325.10.

Flex Stock Performance

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $21.84 and a one year high of $34.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. Barclays boosted their price objective on Flex from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Flex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flex by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Flex by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Stories

