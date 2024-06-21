Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $24,481.20 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $24,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,044,497 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,405.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $14,836.48.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total value of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $25,038.60.

On Friday, May 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,030 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $24,949.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total value of $24,956.00.

Expensify Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of EXFY stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.84.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Expensify by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expensify in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

About Expensify

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

