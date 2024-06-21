Insider Selling: Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) CEO Sells $14,836.48 in Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) CEO David Michael Barrett sold 11,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total transaction of $14,836.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Michael Barrett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,740 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $24,481.20.

On Wednesday, June 12th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,970 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $24,606.50.

On Monday, June 10th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,110 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,638.40.

On Friday, June 7th, David Michael Barrett sold 16,780 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $24,666.60.

On Wednesday, June 5th, David Michael Barrett sold 17,060 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $24,566.40.

On Monday, June 3rd, David Michael Barrett sold 16,910 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $24,688.60.

On Thursday, May 30th, David Michael Barrett sold 1,500 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $2,445.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, David Michael Barrett sold 14,390 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,038.60.

On Friday, May 24th, David Michael Barrett sold 15,030 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $24,949.80.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, David Michael Barrett sold 14,680 shares of Expensify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,956.00.

Expensify Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXFY opened at $1.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. Expensify, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $118.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 27.46% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

EXFY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Expensify during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Expensify during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Expensify by 63.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Expensify

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

